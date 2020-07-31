No place like home for Ras Fraser Jr

REGGAE singer Ras Fraser Jr is adamant that there's no place like Jamaica.

The Kingston-born singer is currently promoting Nuh Weh Like Yaad.

Produced by 18 Karat Reggae, the song was released on May 26 with an accompanying video.

“Jamaica is one of the most beautiful places on earth, that's why so many people from all over the world visit Jamaica to soak up the vibes and the culture. Jamaicans are very unique, and it shows in everything we do. Our culture is so vibrant and powerful,” said Ras Fraser Jr.

Ras Fraser Jr is preparing to release his third album, tentatively titled Reggae Meets Jazz. The seven-track album will be produced by Hugo Wolf of Switzerland and is slated to be released on August 26 by Wideawake Music and Flow Productions.

“I've stepped out of my comfort zone to take on a new genre of music on this project and I'm very pleased with results. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever do something like this, but as a musician you have to be versatile,” he said.

Ras Fraser Jr (given name Jhemel Fraser) is the son of veteran reggae singer Phillip Fraser.

In 2009, his song titled Fire Man was featured in an episode on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.