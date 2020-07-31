No place like home for Ras Fraser Jr
REGGAE singer Ras Fraser Jr is adamant that there's no place like Jamaica.
The Kingston-born singer is currently promoting Nuh Weh Like Yaad.
Produced by 18 Karat Reggae, the song was released on May 26 with an accompanying video.
“Jamaica is one of the most beautiful places on earth, that's why so many people from all over the world visit Jamaica to soak up the vibes and the culture. Jamaicans are very unique, and it shows in everything we do. Our culture is so vibrant and powerful,” said Ras Fraser Jr.
Ras Fraser Jr is preparing to release his third album, tentatively titled Reggae Meets Jazz. The seven-track album will be produced by Hugo Wolf of Switzerland and is slated to be released on August 26 by Wideawake Music and Flow Productions.
“I've stepped out of my comfort zone to take on a new genre of music on this project and I'm very pleased with results. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever do something like this, but as a musician you have to be versatile,” he said.
Ras Fraser Jr (given name Jhemel Fraser) is the son of veteran reggae singer Phillip Fraser.
In 2009, his song titled Fire Man was featured in an episode on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy