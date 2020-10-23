No stopping for Nyasia Chane'l

NYASIA Chane'l taps into her Caribbean roots with an interpretation of George Nooks' 2004 hit Can't Stop Us Now .

Powered on the Doctor's Darling rhythm, the singer updated the song to reflect the times and to serve as a rallying cry for people from all over to get involved and bring positive change.

“I took note of all that was going on in my country with the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor protests. I have been trying to work on a song with my team that I could express myself. My manager, Jayson 'J-Didda' Butler, suggested that we remake the George Nooks classic. The record did speak to me as Mr Nooks' song was mainly about celebrating the power of God and one's belief in him would allow you to do anything. And as a people, I felt he was talking about the struggle from a more spiritual standpoint. For my rendition of the song, we crafted it as a message to the people to stand up and make the change we want to see. It is said that: 'A united people united can overcome any obstacle',” said Nyasia Chane'l.

Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed African-American woman, was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment on March 13, 2020, when white plain-clothed officers forced entry into the apartment as part of an investigation into drug dealing operations.

Floyd was an African-American man killed during an arrest when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. His death, protests against police brutality, especially toward black people, quickly spread across the United States and internationally.

Proceeds from Can't Stop Us will go towards organisations dedicated to the movement for black lives, starting with www.JusticeForBreonna.org.

Nyasia Chane'l is from Fallsburg located in Upstate New York. Her grandparents are immigrants from Barbados.

“Although I was born and raised in the United States, I still have that Caribbean in my blood, I guess that is why I tend to gravitate toward that sound constantly, which is why some of my favourite songs have always had dancehall elements in them,” she said. She added, “I'm a fan of all music honestly. I love reggae and dancehall music. I grew up listening to Bob Marley of course; Super Cat was always playing in my house, Buju Banton and, of course, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan. I am starting to get into Beres Hammond, and after covering his song I really have fallen in love with George Nooks and how he essentially blends gospel music and reggae/dancehall,” said Nyasia Chane'l.

— Kevin Jackson