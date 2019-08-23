NY jerk festival set for Sunday

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York edition unfolds Sunday at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens. Initially scheduled for July 21, the event was postponed by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio due to extreme heat.

Co-promoter Eddy Edwards says all is in place for a successful staging.

“We are all pumped up and ready for Sunday's event. We have managed to fully recover from the initial postponement issues and everything is in place for patrons to have an enjoyable experience,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Tickets for the original date will be honoured, and all entertainers scheduled to perform one month ago have been confirmed. Headliners are Fay-Ann Lyons, Christopher Martin, Shenseea, Capleton, Bunji Garlin, and Naomi Cowan.

Actor/comedian Owen “Blakka” Ellis and cultural activist Sharon Gordon will lead the recognition of the 100th birthday of legendary folklorist Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett-Coverley, which is being observed in Jamaica next month.

In the Culinary Pavilion, foodies will be treated to tastings, demonstrations and competitions as various chefs share their expertise in jerk cuisine. They include host Chef Irie, Chef Ji Cha, Chef Troy Levy, Chef Darlene B and Chef Sam Davis.

This year, the popular Celebrity Cook-Off Challenge is between soca star Fay-Ann Lyons and Tara Wallace, formerly of Love and Hip-Hop NY. Previous contestants included de Blasio and Jamaican parliamentarian Lisa Hanna.