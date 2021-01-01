Let the music play

TODAY marks the beginning of a new year, but unfortunately COVID-19 did not expire with 2020. As entertainment players and patrons anxiously await the reopening of the industry, singer Christopher Martin is advising fellow artistes to embrace the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

“Going into the new year, it will be about work as usual. I see that they are trying to implement a vaccine, so if the feedback is favourable and it becomes mandatory for me in order to travel for my shows, then I will take it. As Jamaicans, we're sceptical but as I said, if we see where the side effects are not drastic, other artistes should be open to taking it so we can travel and the world can be reopened,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The United States recently began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot to its citizens. Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay was among the country's first recipients.

As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded 12,827 positive cases of the virus with 302 fatalities.

Like other entertainers, Martin suffered hard hits last year. He had a European tour slated for June to August followed by an African tour in September. However, he took advantage of virtual shows in order to stay in touch with fans.

“I did my last show about the end of February then, after, everything closed down. I performed on the COVID-19 relief telethon [put on by the Ministry of Entertainment]. I've also done corporate shows for Sagicor and Digicel. Above all things, I was afforded more opportunity to get work done in the studio,” he said.

Martin shot to national prominence after winning the 2005 Digicel Rising Stars talent contest.

This year, he featured on several collaborations, including If the World Was Ending with Lia Caribe and Platinum with Briani.

In December, Shaggy told the Observer that he would be at the “front of the line” once the jab becomes accessible.

Martin said up-and-coming acts might have been at a disadvantage last year.

“With live events, you get to see if your music is reaching the audience, so that's definitely a disadvantage for upcoming artistes as opposed to those who are already established in the industry and formed a fan base. On the flip side, [online] streaming is up so you can use that as a measuring tool to tell how many people are listening to your music,” he continued.

For music producer Donovan Germain, reopening Penthouse Records Studio on Monday has nothing to do with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My studio is not a public place so there will not be people coming and going as they like. It will probably just be me, the engineer and actual artistes. I follow all the protocols, so this decision is not because of a vaccine. It is simply because I try to keep safe as much as possible,” he told Splash.

He is currently working on projects with singers Duane Stephenson and Shuga.

Germain launched Penthouse shortly after returning to Jamaica from the United States in 1988. The company was pivotal to dancehall music's international appeal in the 1990s, when it released countless hit songs by Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Garnett Silk and Wayne Wonder.

It closed for one month in the first half of 2020, then for two weeks over the Christmas season.

Germain enjoyed several successes in 2020.

“Well, I'm alive and I achieved all my goals. Buju released his album and it was nominated for a Grammy. Hopefully, we will win. It was a really good year,” he said.

He is also extending a word of caution to other producers.

“Follow the guideline set out by WHO [World Health Organization]. Music will always be there, but life won't be, so put your health first and just continue doing your best,” Germain added.