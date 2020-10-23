Ozyon hits the road
AFTER a two-month hiatus, Ozyon has returned with Road Lord. Released two weeks ago on the Ozyon Music label, the song is a testament of his renewed energy.
“I decided to record Road Lord due to the fact that I'm fresh and clean every day. It's basically about me and how I carry myself. It's important to maintain this kind of outlook not only on your personal appearance, but also about life itself,” Ozyon told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
And it seems Ozyon has found a formula that has connected. The US-based singjay says the feedback to the song has been overwhelming.
“A lot of the street DJs in Jamaica have been playing the song. The support has been good and I am happy about the feedback that I have been getting as well,” said Ozyon.
Ozyon (given name Fitzroy Thompson) grew up in the district of Mount Friendship in rural St Andrew, where he developed a love for music at an early age. He not only sang on the community church choir, but he also learnt to play the bass guitar, keyboard and drums.
Since he relocated to the United States three years ago, Ozyon has continued his passion for music. In March, he released the song Come Home Sunshine. He later followed up with Mama Pure Love, We Can Achieve and Pictures on Your Wall. He released the mixtape Pain, two months ago.
He lists Bob Marley, Mavado, Vybz Kartel and Bounty Killer among his musical influences.
