Pablo Rufs vents on new single

Donald Trump has angered and bewildered fellow world leaders and millions of people with his controversial actions and utterances since he became the US president just over three years ago. Jamaican artist Pablo Rufs is among the disgruntled.

He vents his discontent with what he believes are Trump's recklessness and incompetence on President A Mash up The Resident, his recently released song. It is a take on Shorty The President's 1972 hit single of the same name.

“The song was inspired by Trumpworld. I had the idea for quite a while but didn't have the right rhythm. Producer Nami (Antonio Harmon) sent me the rhythm and it felt good so I wrote it and we laid it down,” Pablo Rufs explained.

President A Mash up The Resident is currently in The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart, which covers the New York reggae scene.

Though he has been around the music business since the late 1970s, Pablo Rufs did not have a released song until Jamaica (Babylon Don't Love You) came out in 2018. That was a co-production with Sly and Robbie as well as Rory Baker and singer Bunny Brown.

According to Pablo Rufs, “I am an introvert by nature, hence the long delay.”

From the middle-class community of Harbour View, Paul Chambers (his real name) grew up on the diverse sounds of Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Miles Davis, Michael Jackson, Curtis Mayfield, and Marvin Gaye.

Of the contemporary artistes, one stands out for the New York-based artiste.

“Chronixx is the one that really draw me out. I man love Chronixx,” he said.

