Padrino gives it his all
Bahamian-born singer Padrino has high hopes for his latest reggae single All for You recorded on ZJ Chrome's Between the Lines rhythm.
“ All For You is a song that I dedicated to my lovely daughter, Leila. There is no greater love song than when a dad does a love song for his daughter. The song is primarily about my love for my first born and how she makes me feel. I was with my daughter before I went to the studio; she was the last person I saw before heading there, she was my main inspiration for recording the track. I believe the song will be played in abundance and embraced by wide cross sections of society, including various genders, ethnic and religious groups,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Between the Lines rhythm is an eight-song project released July 17 on ZJ Chrome's CR203 Records.
Badman Heart and Love is Here by Konshens, Hero by Romain Virgo, S omeone to Love by I Octane, Watch Me by Busy Signal, Between the Lines by Christopher Martin, and Breakup by Ce'Cile complete the set.
Padrino said Ce'Cile gave the producer a copy of his previous release, Brighter Day, which paved the way for an introduction.
“He instantly liked it, and he called me to ask if I would be interested in being on the compilation. I said: 'Yes', and within two days I created All For You,” said Padrino, noting that the song has been receiving favourable reviews in Africa and in Jamaica.
Padrino, whose real name is Rory Bowe, hopes to cover the globe with his vocal talent and isn't restricted by genre.
“There isn't a real music industry in the Bahamas. It is, therefore, imperative to make it somewhere else,” Padrino explained, pointing out that his career took off in the United States where he currently lives.
The South Florida-based artiste said having a music career in The Bahamas is a huge challenge.
“There is no such thing, so it remains hard to actually make a living from being an artiste. Other Bahamians who broke out, were based in the United States. Nowadays I can't really think of any actual Bahamian music industry,” he said.
His other songs include Dance with the Devil and Life is Real — a three-the-hard way jam with Jah Cure and Popcaan.
