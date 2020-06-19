Padrino sees Brighter Days

To many tourists from North America and Europe, the Caribbean is the ultimate getaway for clearing the blues. Padrino's latest song, Brighter Days , reinforces that image.

The acoustic single, which features fellow Bahamian artiste Monty G, is self-produced and is different from most of Padrino's previous songs, such as the ominous Dance With The Devil and Life is Real — a three-the-hard way jam with Jah Cure and Popcaan.

He went for a feel-good vibe on Brighter Days.

“As an artiste and producer I look for music that makes me feel alive enough to impact someone else's life. There is no better feeling than when someone you never met reaches out and says, 'Man, your song made my day today,' or 'I needed to hear that song, thank you.' If I can accomplish this and successfully feed my family, while leaving my mark on the world, if by even a fraction, then I found my purpose in music,” said Padrino.

Based in South Florida, Padrino was born Rory Bowe in Nassau to a Bahamian father and Irish mother. The 39-year-old remembers listening to diverse sounds — Bob Marley, Al Green, Miles Davis, Patsy Cline and U2 -- in his youth, which helped define his eclectic productions.

He has worked with Bahamian acts such as Daddi Whites and Porter D' Poet and helped shape his country's lively hip hop scene.

In addition to Jah Cure and Popcaan, Padrino has collaborated with Junior Reid and Frisco Kid as well as American rappers Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

Brighter Days is his latest crack at the big time.

“Honestly, the very thing that pushes me is the thing I haven't truly felt as yet and that is true success of a record: Having a global, chart-topping record or a Grammy,” he said. “So, for right now, maybe the Jah Cure and Popcaan record or producing a record with Fat Joe and Jadakiss was one of my career highlights, but I have more to do if I want to have a successful record.”