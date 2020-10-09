Panic pleased with response to new EP

Panic is pleased with the online response to his EP, Panic 8.29 — I Release, which was launched on August 29.

He is elated that the streaming numbers have surpassed 400,000 on Spotify, but he's more concerned about the health crisis created by COVID-19.

“I'm very grateful for the support and I want to relay to the public we have to, as one, come together and change the direction of the world. If we don't start working together, we will never have a concert again, we will never ever have a party again, can't have anywhere we can come together and do the things we used to do. If we keep going like this, I don't see the correction,” Panic, whose real name is Tom Jones, said.

“The numbers are getting worse, we have to come together, remember the mask-wearing, social distancing, taking care of hygiene, make it a collective effort to get back to normal life, because if we don't, I just don't know what the world will be like in the future,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 35 million people worldwide claiming more than a million lives.

Panic 8.29 marks a comeback for Panic, who was introduced to the market as a rock-reggae-roots artiste as part of the Canadian band Panic and the Rebel Emergency, more than 14 years ago.

The EP features 13 tracks plus one bonus single. They include Nah Go Change, Oh Girl, Am Up Early, Save a Life, and Purest Heart featuring Mykal Rose.