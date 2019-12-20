Panic set for Xmas day gig
Rising singjay Panic is booked to appear on Christmas Paradise: City Lights edition at Star Fusion Lounge in New Kingston, alongside Bounty Killer on Christmas Day.
“Bounty Killer has been a great friend of mine since John Shop Records days years ago, we've done music together in the past and it was great to reconnect with him when I got to Jamaica. I am looking forward to a great Christmas Day show,” Panic said.
In the meantime, the singer is amping up promotion on Nah Go Change, which was recently released on the Track Factory Records label on all digital download and electronic platforms.
“The feedback has been great so far. People ah respond to it, everybody loves the energy, so we are stepping up promotion on it,” he said.
There are plans to shoot a video for the project soon.
“Right now, I love being back in Jamaica, reconnecting with my family and friends, I have a lot of songs in me, a lot of things to say, so I want to the world to look out what Panic has to say,” he said.
