Party promoters feel the squeeze

A year ago, party promoters were in contention with the Government and lawmen over what they said was “premature” endings to street dances. This year, they wished they were in that position. COVID-19 has caused a suspension of the entertainment industry.

Popular promoter/sound system selector Marlon “Boom Boom” Wizard says though the year has been challenging, his colleagues should remain hopeful.

“It [the pandemic] really affected promoters big time this year. I am in the streets a lot and I talk to my brothers and sisters who are promoters and it rough bad. I keep telling them to hold the faith because nothing lasts forever except salvation. We hope things grt better so we can get a break for 2021,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

On March 11, only one day after Jamaica recorded its first case of COVID-19, Prime Minister Andrew Holness ordered a suspension of the industry. On November 24 he extended the restriction on parties and gatherings in an effort to curtail the number of cases.

“After consultation with a number of stakeholder groups, Cabinet is considering the following measures for December 2020 to mid-January 2021... The gathering limit is proposed to remain at 15 and the prohibition on parties and events to remain in place. However, we propose that the order under the Disaster Risk Management Act be amended to say that all gatherings, whether in public or private spaces, should be no more than 15 persons... ,” he announced in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Wizard says he and a few promoters have found creative ways to secure income during this time.

“As deejays, we make money from parties, and I can imagine that the Dream Weekend people lost a lot of money just like how we, the man dem weh put on Boom Sundays, Uptown Mondays, Boasty Tuesdays, and Weddy Weddy Wednesdays a feel it [financially]. But weh we do, a host virtual dance on Instagram and we get money pull up same way using Cash App. So, for me, things are not too bad because I'm still making money and I am able to give back to the community from that,” he said.

Although principal of Romeich Entertainment and event promoter, Romeich Major has also felt the COVID-19 pinch, he is partially happy with the progress he made this year.

“I am not fully pleased with the amount of work that we did this year because we normally do more, but I am pleased with what we could achieve amidst the situation,” he noted.

He added that he and his team, which includes dancehall artistes Shenseea, Teejay and Ding Dong, have found a silver lining in the pandemic.

“We kept working in the whole corona thing. While everybody [else] stepped back and slowed down, we never slowed down. We keep finding different ways and means of securing income. We do positive things like continue helping people and uplifting the country,” Major added.

Jamaica Carnival directors have also suffered a severe blow. Michael Ammar Jr, co-director of Bacchanal Jamaica, Jamaica's oldest carnival band explained that his team has had to dig into their own pockets to cover certain expenses over the last couple months.

“Everything completely shut down so what we have had to do was use director loans to pay staff, rent Mas Camp, and so on. But that's how it is. As a businessman you understand that when unexpected events occur you adjust accordingly,” he told the Observer.

Carnival Road March was originally scheduled for April 19, then postponed to October 25. However, the Government decided to forego this staging until April 11 next year.

Ammar Jr is in high spirits about the prospect of carnival 2021.

“I am very optimistic. Bacchanal will be approaching the new year cautiously and optimistically. We are hopeful that things will improve,” he said.

The other bands include Xaymaca International, Xodus Carnival, and Downtown Kingston Carnival.