Patoranking adds J'can spice

AFROBEAT sensation Patoranking released his third solo album, Three, last week. In addition to African producers, the Nigerian act added two Jamaicans to the mix.

“I grew up in the ghetto. In the ghetto in Nigeria, there is a genre called Galala, that is like a stepchild of dancehall music, and that is all you listen to in the ghetto. So, we had this neighbour who also played reggae music in his house so there was no way I could escape that. So if I'm on the compound or in the house, it's reggae music and when I'm out there in the street it's Galala music. So, I became a Galala dancer. I loved the culture before I pitched my tent to singing so it has really been a part of me. Artistes like Bob Marley, Shabba Ranks, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer ... these are the people who inspired my music into the later generation of Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal... whole heap of dem you know,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

From Jamaica, the producers on the 12-song set are Culon and Jaydot. The others are: Ctea and Garzy (from Ghana); Mr Kamera from Zimbabwe; Dera, DJ Coublon, and HySainft (from Nigeria).

“The musical diversity of this album ranges from reggae to Highlife to Afrobeat to dancehall. It is very important to give your fans beats from everything so they can have a 'feel' of you, the whole you or me. It's about giving my fans listening pleasure and value for their time,” he said.

The set boasts collaborations with Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, Flavour, and King Promise.

“There's a saying that goes: 'Good things come in threes'. So, I wanted to highlight three things that Patoranking stands for. In these COVID-19 times, especially when all we are hearing about is death, I thought why not do my part to make the world a better place? I spoke about: love, happiness and life,” said Patoranking.

Patoranking (real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie) is 30 years old. She is best known for the massive hit My Woman, My Everything.

His previous albums God Over Everything (VP Records) and Wilmer both charted on the Billboard reggae albums charts.

Said Patoranking, “I think America is turning their attention to Africa. Many years ago, we used to see Africa as the future but that future is now and you could see how everyone wanna tap into the sound. I am very happy to be part of the movement, I am very happy to be part of the generation that is making it happen - it is a good one for the scene. We're not there yet, this is just the beginning. I believe America is ready; let them come see what they have been missing for the past few decades, African music is sweet music.”

Patoranking was one of the artiste who recently participated in a new version of Bob Marley's One Love hit. Proceeds from the project which also featured Stephen and Skip Marley, went towards UNICEF's COVID-19 relief efforts.

“The 'One Love' project is a dream come true for me. It is a huge honour to be part of it. Anyone who knows Patoranking knows I am inspired by Bob Marley and his music. I listened to Bob Marley growing up and even when I go for shows I pay homage by performing his track on my set; this shows how much I love him and his music and how much it has impacted my life as well. So, to be part of that record is a big one for me. I don't even have the right words to qualify how I felt when I got the e-mail. So big up to the Marley family, Big up Amplified Music!”