Patrons show up for the movies

After being closed for nearly four months the island's cinemas operated by Palace Amusement Company opened their doors on Wednesday to mixed reviews.

Reports are that hundreds of patrons made their way to the popular movie houses at Carib 5 in Cross Roads, Palace Cineplex in St Andrew, Sunshine Palace in Portmore, and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay.

Marketing manager at Palace Amusement Melanie Graham noted that, while the number were far from impressive, they were promising.

“It could have been much better, but we are optimistic that it will improve in the coming days and weeks. Carib was our best house [based on numbers] and we had about 200 people attending,” she shared.

Graham noted that Palace Amusement has instituted the protocols established by the Government in the management of COVID-19 as well as to ensure the protection of patrons.

“We are doing a lot as it relates to sanitising. Right now, due to the limited numbers, we clean the seats manually, but we have acquired a fogger which gets the job done effectively and quicker when our numbers increase. We have sanitisation stations in the lobbies, temperature checks are done upon entry, and there are more sanitisers at the concession stands.

“As it relates to physical distancing, we are on that too. Firstly, we have blocked out 40 per cent of our seats on the computer. So once we have sold 60 per cent we can't sell any more tickets for that particular movie. No more that four persons can sit together. So if you came in a larger party you have to split up. Even with that party of four there are still two vacant seats between them. We have been visited and inspected by a number of the relevant agencies to ensure that all these measures are being adhered to,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

In a bid to encourage patronage, Palace Amusement is offering a 50 per cent discount on tickets starting today (Friday) until next Tuesday.