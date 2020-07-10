Patrons show up for the movies
After being closed for nearly four months the island's cinemas operated by Palace Amusement Company opened their doors on Wednesday to mixed reviews.
Reports are that hundreds of patrons made their way to the popular movie houses at Carib 5 in Cross Roads, Palace Cineplex in St Andrew, Sunshine Palace in Portmore, and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay.
Marketing manager at Palace Amusement Melanie Graham noted that, while the number were far from impressive, they were promising.
“It could have been much better, but we are optimistic that it will improve in the coming days and weeks. Carib was our best house [based on numbers] and we had about 200 people attending,” she shared.
Graham noted that Palace Amusement has instituted the protocols established by the Government in the management of COVID-19 as well as to ensure the protection of patrons.
“We are doing a lot as it relates to sanitising. Right now, due to the limited numbers, we clean the seats manually, but we have acquired a fogger which gets the job done effectively and quicker when our numbers increase. We have sanitisation stations in the lobbies, temperature checks are done upon entry, and there are more sanitisers at the concession stands.
“As it relates to physical distancing, we are on that too. Firstly, we have blocked out 40 per cent of our seats on the computer. So once we have sold 60 per cent we can't sell any more tickets for that particular movie. No more that four persons can sit together. So if you came in a larger party you have to split up. Even with that party of four there are still two vacant seats between them. We have been visited and inspected by a number of the relevant agencies to ensure that all these measures are being adhered to,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
In a bid to encourage patronage, Palace Amusement is offering a 50 per cent discount on tickets starting today (Friday) until next Tuesday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy