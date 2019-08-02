Phillye, Sizzla team up for
During her frequent visits to Jamaica, American singer Phillye fell in love with reggae music. Recently, the Philadelphia native teamed with Sizzla on the song, Weekend Love.
“I have a spiritual connection to Jamaica. It is the place I would always come for rest and relaxation and to meditate. I have always loved the culture and the music,” she said.
A career in music seemed inevitable for Phillye, whose father played guitar, while her mother sang jazz.
Phillye released her first song, Live Your Life, in 2014.
It was during a visit to Jamaica five years ago that she got her stage name from legendary musician and producer Sly Dunbar, who she describes as “a very good friend and a mentor”.
Her current single Weekend Love features Sizzla.
Weekend Love is written and arranged by Phillye. It is co-produced by Sonya Smith and Owen “Bassy” Rennals.
“The song was inspired by my observation of various peoples' experiences in some way.
Once I wrote the song and recorded it, I could hear Sizzla's voice on it in my head. I knew I had to get him on it. When he agreed I was ecstatic because he is one of my favourite artistes. I am honoured to have him grace the record,” said Phillye.
