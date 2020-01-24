Pliers goes gospel way
An end-of-days nightmare has inspired dancehall singjay Pliers to change his tune to gospel.
“Is a dream...Mi get a vision seh something terrible happen. Is like one night mi deh home a sleep and I see where the world would a end. It was terrible to see people running and lightning and thunder and I was running. Then at one point, mi start hear voices and it was literally just terrible,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
“When mi wake up, mi just put down the melody and the punchline,” he continued.
The song, Seek The Lord Now, is to be a part of the singjay's newest 13-track album set to drop April 10 of this year. That set is being produced by Jah Screw.
Pliers (given name Everton Bonner) is set to perform his latest single at God is Awesome, an open-air meeting, scheduled for the Louise Bennett-Coverley Square in Gordon Town, Kingston, this evening at 6:00 pm. The event is put on by the Gordon Town Methodist Church.
For Pliers, this song was not in an attempt to appeal to a different market but just something he had to do.
“Is like I felt pushed to do this song. People need to hear it. Truly, my album is not a gospel album, but I just might do some more gospel songs,” he said.
Pliers is part of the dynamic duo Chaka Demus and Pliers. Both enjoyed relatively successful solo careers before collaborating in the early 1990s. The duo's hits include Tease Me, She Don't Let Nobody and Murder She Wrote.
Pliers, as a solo act, is known for hit songs including Your Love Is Burning and Bam Bam.
