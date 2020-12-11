A silver lining for Poppy

POPCAAN continues to earn major accolades in the United Kingdom. Three songs, which he collaborated, have earned silver certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

The certifications were issued over the past two years. They are Should've Been Me by Naughty Boy and Kyla featuring Popcaan (certified in August), I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) by Jamie Xx featuring Young Thug and Popcaan (certified in 2018) and I'm in Control by Alunageorge featuring Popcaan (certified in 2019).

The certification for silver in the UK is equivalent to 200,000 units sold.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Popcaan said he felt good being recognised.

“It's a good feeling. I've been working non-stop since I started. As much material you see released I have maybe triple that in unreleased projects so there's much more to forward. I do music for di love of it still, I don't think about the awards an' rewards when I'm working but It's an awesome feeling to be acknowledged for di hard work. You know, di fans see it, di peers see it, an' it's documented. It's facts. Numbers don't lie,” he said.

The UK is a huge market for Popcaan. However, with the release of his latest album Fixtape by OVO Sound/Warner Records, his fortunes in North America have improved.

“I myself can't tell yuh what it is yuh nuh (the success in the UK). I've always just been myself. What yuh see on my social media is not made up. What yuh hear on record is me, an' my life. I guess di fans see Popcaan an' they love Popcaan an' I love di UK. So maybe is a love fi love ting still,” said the deejay whose real name is Andrae Sutherland.

His other chart successes in the UK are Kisses For Breakfast with Melissa Steele (number 10 in 2014); I'm in Control with Alunageorge (number 39 in 2016); Should've Been Me with Naughty Boy and Kyla (number 61 in 2016); Saturnz Barz with Gorillaz (number 87 in 2017); 2 Cups with Lizzy/Tory Lanez/Fredro (number 55 in 2019); and, Twist and Turn (number 69 in August).

Popcaan has won the country's Music of Black Origin (MOBO Award) twice for Best Reggae Act. He was again nominated this year but lost to Buju Banton He also earned a nomination in the category Best International Act.

Fixtape has made major strides on the Billboard charts in North America. It peaked at number two on the publication's Reggae Albums Chart and number 94 on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

On the Canadian Albums Chart, Fixtape rose to number 15.

Popcaan spoke about the work that went into the set which features collaborations with rappers Drake and French Montana, Tommy Lee Sparta, Masicka, Jada Kingdom and Stylo G, among others.

“As is with all di music it's jus' a vibe. I create music every day. There's a lot to say because wi go through a lot an' wi live. Fixtape is jus' a product of life an' a labour of love an' a love for di craft,” he explained.

Popcaan's latest international collaboration is Intercourse with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The track is featured on her debut album Good News which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and went number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

The artiste's latest single is Brawlin and Cream, which features Frascess 1 who is signed to his Unruly Entertainment label.