Posse reunites tomorrow

Boxers are usually wary of ring rust when they are away from the game for too long. Actor Glen Campbell feels the same way after a five-month absence from the stage.

He and the crew from Jambiz International reunite tomorrow for Windscream Posse, the comedy that opened Boxing Day but closed in March when spread of the coronavirus worsened.

Campbell told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that rehearsals are “going pretty well” as the cast gets acquainted with their new surroundings at the Little Theatre.

“In 21 years it's the longest I've not been on stage. The brain and the body are a bit rusty,” Campbell joked, before declaring: “Mi ready like Freddie!”

Campbell plays Bull in a production that focuses on windscreen wipers (also known as street boys) who frequent stop lights, especially in Kingston, looking to make a living.

Sharee Elise, Sakina Deer, David Crossgill, Keisha Patterson, and Courtney Wilson complete the cast.

Last week, Lenford Salmon, a principal at Jambiz International, announced the limited return of Windscream Posse after the Jamaican Government gave the go-ahead for cinemas and theatres to reopen with social distancing regulations.

Written by Patrick Brown and directed by Trevor Nairne, the play is scheduled to close August 9 after a six-date run at the Little Theatre, which will have a 60 per cent audience, another government stipulation. Jambiz International's plays are usually held at Centrestage Theatre, its home base.

Campbell disclosed that rehearsals have been done through Zoom, which may add to the challenge of working in a new venue after an extended break.

“As long as we can socially distance and get the work done, it will be done,” he said.