Predator returns
Predator is mounting a serious comeback with his latest single Come In Money on the JA Bounce rhythm.
“Mi ready for the road again. The song is getting a lot of airplay. The riddim is on every mixtape, crazy people ah show mi love in the streets,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Come In Money was released last November.
His other recently released singles include No Dead Wuk, Shola No Head, Bun Bad Mind, and Two Face featuring Jus Chris.
He is booked for Summer Sizzle and Unruly Fest 2020, and is also preparing for the Still Grimy Tour, alongside Quick Cook, Gaza Escobar and Alozade, which will have stops in the cities of Baltimore, New Jersey, and Miami beginning March 28.
Predator is known for 2005 hits like Mad Sick Head Nuh Good and Mad Again.
