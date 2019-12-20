Prince Akeem gives Sterling tribute

Upcoming artiste Prince Akeem pays tribute to football star Raheem Sterling on his latest single, Sterling. A remix of the song, produced by Roundz Sickmore, features MOBO Award-winning deejay Stylo G, Chezeeko and Showa Dali.

According to Prince Akeem, saluting the England and Manchester City striker was a no-brainer.

“I have a friend who knows Sterling personally and he wanted me and him to do a song, so I suggested, 'why not do a song for the baller',” Prince Akeem explained.

He continued, “I met Sterling a few times and we often communicate on social media. He knows about the song and he is a fan of it.”

Prince Akeem is pleased with feedback to Sterling.

“The response so far has been great. It is a good look, and I believe that I'm being more noticed now than before,” he said.

Originally from Portmore, Prince Akeem (real name Jobeth Green) migrated to the United Kingdom three years ago. His previous songs include Situation Ship, Tell Me, Listerine, 15 Minutes and La Familia.

Sterling was born in Kingston and maintains ties to Maverley, the community he lived before migrating to the United Kingdom as a child. He rose to fame in the English Premier League with Liverpool, but moved to Manchester City where he has won two titles.