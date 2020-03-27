Promoter joins COVID-19 fight

Ibrahim Konteh of IBE Limited, co-promoter of the Strictly 2K and Soca Forever parties, has donated toiletries and sanitising agents to the Michelle Gabriel Old Age Home and Lionel Town Hospital, both in Clarendon.

“It's a tough time for everyone, but an opportunity for those that help, to help. Jamaicans have supported my events over the years and its only right in this time of need to do same,” Konteh explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He added: “Strictly 2K/IBE is a company built by the people and with the people. Our loyal patrons have supported us over the years and it's a great feeling to know that we are in a position to do something philanthropic.”

With events and parties on hold due to restrictions imposed by the government in light of the spread of COVID-19, a Strictly 2K TBT online party was held this week. DJs Mario, ZJ Chrome, and Heavy D Chromatic played music from a living room. streamed on Instagram, it attracted more than 51, 000 participants.

“The reception was amazing and we trended in over six countries. Persons were asking us to have another online party, but they will have to wait until May 29 for the next staging,” said Konteh.

Strictly 2K was first held in December 2016.