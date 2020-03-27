Promoter joins COVID-19 fight
Ibrahim Konteh of IBE Limited, co-promoter of the Strictly 2K and Soca Forever parties, has donated toiletries and sanitising agents to the Michelle Gabriel Old Age Home and Lionel Town Hospital, both in Clarendon.
“It's a tough time for everyone, but an opportunity for those that help, to help. Jamaicans have supported my events over the years and its only right in this time of need to do same,” Konteh explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
He added: “Strictly 2K/IBE is a company built by the people and with the people. Our loyal patrons have supported us over the years and it's a great feeling to know that we are in a position to do something philanthropic.”
With events and parties on hold due to restrictions imposed by the government in light of the spread of COVID-19, a Strictly 2K TBT online party was held this week. DJs Mario, ZJ Chrome, and Heavy D Chromatic played music from a living room. streamed on Instagram, it attracted more than 51, 000 participants.
“The reception was amazing and we trended in over six countries. Persons were asking us to have another online party, but they will have to wait until May 29 for the next staging,” said Konteh.
Strictly 2K was first held in December 2016.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy