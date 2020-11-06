Prophet Revelation stresses protocols

Deejay Prophet Revelation is giving the Government high marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

“A large number of Jamaicans are behaving as if they do not respect the prime minister. Not only that, they do not even care for themselves or others. They congregate at shops in large numbers and some are not even wearing masks,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Recently, the prime minister announced an extension to the daily islandwide 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, which will run until November 16. The move is aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 on island.

So far, close to 220 people have died due to COVID-19, while more than 9,000 have tested positive.

Prophet Revelation (given name Barrington Campbell) is currently promoting his latest single, Social Distance, which features singjay Ras Oney. Released in late September, the song is on the Trying Ghetto Youth imprint.

“The inspiration to write this song comes from this COVID-19 experience and the need to practice social distancing. I got the rhythm from a friend in Kingston, we shared ideas and this is the finish product. A video is posted on YouTube and other social media platforms. This is getting good response from the public,” he said.

Among his other songs include Mosquito Dance and Swine Flu.