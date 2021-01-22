Prospec adds flavour to track

C ut Your Losses , the latest single by dancehall/reggae artiste Prospec, has been given the remix treatment. Dancehall veteran Macka Diamond and Thurteen13 have injected their talents into the song.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Prospec explained why he decided to remix the song.

“After having a conversation with my fellow artiste and good friend Thurteen13 in the studio one Sunday afternoon, we came to a decision to just go ahead and do it,” said Prospec.

He continued, “I wanted a female artiste since the song was in defence of all females worldwide. Both myself and Thurteen13 collectively decided that Macka Diamond would be a good addition to the song because of the success of some of her hits including Bun Him.”

Cut Your Losses (remix) was released last November. It was produced by ShceMattic, while the beat is by Richard Hall of Yawdone Records.

Prospec has been doing music for the past 20 years. He describes himself as a versatile artiste.

“I don't only do hardcore dancehall music, but I also write and record culture songs. As a matter of fact, my next album after the forthcoming Still Nah Laugh album which is predominantly hardcore dancehall will be a one-drop album,” he shared.

According to Prospec, the feedback to the remix of Cut Your Losses has been unexpected.

“The feedback has been overwhelming, quite unexpected to say the least. But I appreciate it. I kind of had the feeling that women would resonate to this kind of subject matter, especially since it focused on failed relationships. Anyone can relate to this song,” said Prospec.

Prospec is originally from the Greenwich Town area but moved to Portmore, St Catherine. He presently resides between Jamaica and New York.

Among his previous releases are Cornmeal Dumplin (remix), featuring TK and Bad Mind People ( Happy Hour rhythm).

New York-based Thurteen13 said he's happy to be a part of the remix of Cut Your Losses.

“I am happy to be part of this project because, out of many artistes that could have been featured, I feel fortunate to have been chosen,” said Thurteen13.

Originally from Clarendon, Thurteen13 has done work with Cali Cash Records, Jungle Jesus Entertainment, Love Star Music and Will Power Entertainment.