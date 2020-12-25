Newmakers... Quada on murder rap

BIANCA Samuels, attorney-at-law representing deejay Quada, says her client is frustrated with the pace at which his case is proceeding through the courts.

“It is very difficult on the client. He is anxious to just prove his innocence, he is anxious to have the matter proceed. He is frustrated that the process is taking so long, especially when we were told the matter was making some headway,” Samuels told the Jamaica Observer.

Quada, given name Shacquelle Clarke, was arrested and charged for murder and arson on January 15. He was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 two days later. He is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, on April 17 2019.

According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams' house, beat him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams' murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School.

Skyers went missing in April 2019; days after, her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights. Quada is the second person to be charged in connection with Williams' killing.

In December 2019, 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called Grinch, of a Sterling Castle Heights address, was also charged with murder and arson.

Quada — who hails from Bull Bay in Portland — is known for songs such as Celebration, Hail, and More Money More Life.