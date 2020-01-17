Quada's lawyer to apply for bail today

BERT Samuels, attorney-at-law representing dancehall deejay Quada, said he will be submitting an application for his client's bail today.

“We are taking things one step at a time and we are hoping it will be granted,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, Quada (given name Shacquelle Clarke) turned himself in at the Constant Spring Police Station in Kingston on Tuesday evening. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

Quada was charged following a question-and-answer session with detectives.

The 23-year-old is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew on April 17, 2019. According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams's house, beat him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams' murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School. Skyers had gone missing in April 2019, days after her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights.

Samuels said his client is confident he will be vindicated.

“He is handling all of this well, at this time. He is confident in the justice system and believes things will work out in his favour. This is why he turned himself into the police with his attorney, he heard that the police wanted him and went in. It is important to know that he has no previous convictions and has never had a run in with the law,” said Samuels.

Quada is a member of Popcaan's Unruly Camp. His attorney said he has been receiving the support from his colleagues.

“He has been receiving love from the people around him and they are standing by him. You know his career is taking off and they (his colleagues) are anxious for him to return and continue with his career,” he told Splash.

Quada, who hails from Bull Bay in Portland, is known for songs, including New Gyal Alert, Hail and Celebration. He recently performed at the second staging of Unruly Fest held in St Thomas.