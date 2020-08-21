R-Embassida stays connected

Reggae singjay R-Embassida is confident he is on the verge of a musical breakthrough.

He is currently promoting his EP, titled The Connection.

The seven-track EP, which features the title track of the same name, as well as Journey, Vampire, Dem Si Mi Style, Dweet, Sick and Tired and Mankind Will Fail You, was released on November 24 last year on the White Dove Records imprint.

“I've seen a lot of growth in the development of my career over the past few years. Last year was very good for me. I enjoyed a good run with the release of songs such as Connected and Journey. The release of my EP has also helped to put my career on a higher level. It's a very good project and since it came a lot of people, both locally and abroad, have begun to pay more attention to my music,” said R-Embassida.

The singjay is currently working on several new projects.

“I'm working on a single with Lutan Fyah, titled Farmer Man. We're going to release it in September. I'm working on another collab with Ray Issacs, titled Ragga Muffin. We haven't set a release date for that one, as yet. I'm also recording some songs for a full-length project that we plan to drop next year,” he said.

R-Embassida is also promoting the video for Journey. Filmed and directed by Wayne Benjamin of Fabrikated Projects, that project was released last November.