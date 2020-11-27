Rahim Burrell puts passion on record

RAHIM Burrell says he always had a passion for music. However, when a former schoolmate expressed the challenges of being a fledgling deejay, the 21-year-old sprung into action. He created Rahim Records.

The five-month-old entity released its debut project, Paradise Riddim, on October 15.

“Rahim Records is basically like an outlet for upcoming talent and I'm starting with my friends because I went to school with most of them,” Burrell told the Jamaica Observer.

“The Paradise Riddim is a unique rhythm. It gives you a dancehall vibes, a tropical vibes, and chill, party-like vibes, so it gives you a mixture of emotions. The feedback good. It was my first rhythm, I never knew what to expect. But certain songs on it, like the Prince Pine song, Look a Gal, that has gotten the most feedback so far,” he continued.

In addition to Prince Pine, the 10-song Paradise Riddim includes Twani ( RooMan), Jay RXK ( Right Time), Cheese Lyf (Isand Zess), Phoenix ( Forever), Kyro the Egypshxn ( Transform), Wxrship Curtis and Taomi ( Style), Kosmic ( Life of a G), Witty ( Hold Up).

An accompanying video for Twani's RooMan is already out, while several are expected to be released in short order.

“We have the talent and we have the potential. That's why we're working with upcoming artistes to try put them out there... They just don't have the opportunity to be heard, so we're trying to put them out there,” said Burrell. “I went to school with five of them on the rhythm.”

Despite being friends with several of the acts, the fledgling producer said bringing it all together was more tedious than he envisioned.

“The original date that I was thinking of dropping the project was September 15, but this music thing is not as it seems - a whole lot of back-and-forth, you have to link this person and that person, a whole lot of ups and downs. And since it was so many of them, it was challenging,” he said.

The Kingston-born Burrell is currently a junior at Chicago State University in Illinois. The former Calabar High and Wolmer's Boys' schools graduate received a Full-Ride Scholarship to the institution in 2018, where he's pursing business management and is a member of the track and football teams.

He said he used his personal funds from trading on the United States's stock exchange to start his music business.

“During the pandemic, I was trading some stocks and forex. So, I had an income coming in and I'm always looking for other stuff to invest in, so I took the money from that and invested in music,” he said.

As for music, Burrell said he is taking it seriously.

“I will definitely be travelling down this road,” he added.