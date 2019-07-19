Rally Banks is purpose driven

Singjay Rally Banks is generating a buzz with his single, Purpose, released in May 2019 on Coney Hill Records imprint.

“We are going to give to the Purpose single a big push for summer, the video has just been released and the feedback so far is incredible,” said the 21-year-old.

Rally Banks is building a reputation since his release of Pressure Is On in November 2018.

“The response to Pressure Is On and Purpose has been incredible so far. We are expecting big things,” Rally Banks said.

Rally Banks (given name Mikael Elleston) hails from the tough inner-city of Seaview Gardens in St Andrew.

A former student of St Andrew Technical High School, Rally Banks is hoping to be the next big thing from Seaview Gardens; a community that has yielded talents including Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, Elephant Man, Harry Toddler, and Dexta Daps.

“I am a humble youth, so I don't see myself as a star, but I really feel great about all the love I am getting from the residents of Seaview Gardens. I know I won't let them down, I am going to work hard to fly the banner high,” he said.

In 2016, Rally Banks vaulted into the spotlight when he entered the Magnum Kings and Queens contest. He also released his first single, Never Know in February 2017.

“Right now, I am really pleased with the direction of my career, I am looking to great things in 2019,” he said.