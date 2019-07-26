Ramize is ready to rumble

The Jamaica Observer continues to look at some of the finalists in this year's Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Festival Song Competition.

AFTER unsuccessfully entering the contest three years ago, Ramize believes he is in a better position to take home the trophy this time around.

“I do know I stand a fair chance as all other contestants. The songs are great, and the contestants are incredible. I just have to put on my best performance; the judges have the final say. I must say though, I am more prepared that I was in 2015 when I first entered,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Ramize, given name Vernon Smith, entered the 53rd staging of the competition with Jamaica Fi Life, written and produced by himself and edited by his wife.

He said he highlights the true beauty of Jamaica through his set.

“This island and its people are beautiful in many ways. I wanted to share with Jamaicans and the world just how amazing and blessed this island we call home is and that nowhere nuh betta than yard,” he said.

The finals are slated for the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday night.

Ramize, 31, who hails from Kitson Town in St Catherine, said luck was on his side when he submitted his entry.

“I wasn't going to enter but I was still putting a song together. The date had passed, and I thought I'd miss the chance, but mi get a call from an elder telling me that the date was extended. Then and there I seized the opportunity. Right at the last minute, I made it to the JCDC office in Spanish Town, registered and handed in my song,” he said.

The Festival Song Competition was first held in 1966. The Maytals won that inaugural contest with Bam Bam; the 2018 winner was O'Neil “Nazzleman” Scott, with Jamaica A Wi Home.

The contestant admitted that he does not have a favourite Festival Song, and does not believe that the competition has lost its lustre.

“Festival songs were known to be patriotic. A festival song is known to lift the spirit of our people yard and abroad and to remind us we as Jamaicans are special. There have been some great songs that were written and produced over the years. I don't believe that the culture has been lost; we are Jamaicans and that will never change. The roots are still here strong as ever,” Smith said.

Other contestants in this year's staging are Percival “Dharma” Lord, Raldene “Loaded” Dyer, Alero Perrier, Jerome “Jay” Smith, former Gospel Song winner Edwin Myers, Nester “Humility” Chung, Jason “Iya Concord” Wright, Nickoy “Shawn D” Green, Meckeda “McKada” Henry, and last year's favourites, Escarpment Road New Testament Church of God.