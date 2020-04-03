Rapping with Friday Night Cru

It has been tough for Jamaican rappers to make a breakthrough locally. However, the duo Friday Night Cru hopes to change that.

Friday Night Cru comprises Djavan “KinDah” Warner and Damani “Dash D” Gardner. They have been friends since attending Mona Preparatory.

Gardner recalled how the group's name came about.

“My sister and brother had a group of friends called Friday Night Cru and they came over the house on Fridays and usually hung out and had fun. It identifies with our music, the kind of vibe you want to hear on a Friday night,” he said.

Added Warner: “We add a different element and style of music that still incorporates our Jamaican culture. A focus for us is to give something unique.”

The duo has released songs such as Fever, Outta Control and Date Night. Natural High Music produced their latest single, Follow My Lead.

“Our music is from personal experiences, relationship with girls and our journey. With every song that we release, we gain more fans,” Warner explained.

As for getting their songs played on dancehall-dominated Jamaican radio, Gardner said: “The challenge really has been to find more creative and marketable ways to get our music into the ears of Jamaicans and make it more digestible for their ears.”

Warner and Gardner grew up listening to Eminem, 50 Cent; they also tune in to hot new rappers J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

“Our sound is ever evolving, while keeping a constant concept, making relatable music for audiences to enjoy,” said Gardner.

Warner attended Wolmer's Boys' High and later Hillel Academy. He also studied marketing and management at the University of South Florida.

Gardner attended Kingston College and Jamaica College. He studied Marketing and Finance at The University of the West Indies.