Raw Cash aims for stars

MANCHESTER has produced a handful of popular recording artistes, including Tony Rebel and Garnett Silk.

Up-and-coming deejay Raw Cash is determined to add his name to list of stars from the parish.

He is currently promoting White Collar Crime.

Produced by Sanjay Norman, White Collar Crime was released on January 8 by Outtaspace Records/Steelchest Records.

“This song is receiving a lot of support from DJs all over the world. I'm grateful to all the DJs who are supporting my career,” he said.

Raw Cash said his ultimate goal is to become a top act in dancehall music.

“Right now I'm one of the hottest artistes in the parish. The people are showing me a lot of love, but I'm not letting it get to my head because I know that I have a long way to go to make it to the top and that's where I want to be,” said Raw Cash.

Raw Cash (given name Adrian Brown) hails from Hatfield, Manchester.

A past student of Holmwood Technical High School, he launched his recording career last year with Choppings on the Outtaspace Records/Steelchest Records imprint.