New Spice from Richie

For many entertainers, being in the music industry means constantly learning new tricks to appease their audience. Richie Spice plans to show fans growth on his ninth album.

The 14-track set, titled Together We Stand, will be released in April. It is produced by Levy Records.

“Well, we have now grown, an' we get more experience with writing; vocabulary has gotten wider an' di albums dat we did before weren't as wide. We're still getting wider an' wider. This album come with a difference; (it will include) different things dat have been happening over di years an' my music is what yuh see happening day to day,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Richie Spice was speaking before his performance at the third Jamaica Live concert at Boone Hall Oasis, St Andrew, recently.

The artiste, whose given name is Richell Bonner, was tight-lipped about themes of each song on the album. However, he added that all have different identities.

“As I said, this album comes with a difference an' talks about many things dat are happening in society, dat people can relate to, so I do not have a favourite. My only hope is dat people go out an' buy it an' dat they will love it an' accept di messages,” he said.

The 48-year-old singer is the brother of fellow artistes Pliers, Spanner Banner, and Snatcha Lion. His first song, Killing A Sound, was produced by Dennis “Star” Hayes and released in 1994. This was followed by Shine, produced by Clive Hunt.

Richie Spice also teamed up in 1995 with Hunt for his debut album Out of The Blue on the Island Jamaica label from which came his first major hit song, Groovin' My Girl. His second album, Universal which came out in 2000, included hits such as Earth A Run Red, Living Ain't Easy, and Land of Jamaica.

His last album, titled Soothing Sounds, was released in 2012.

It was his first time performing at Jamaica Live. Even though he was headliner, Spice was happy to see a medium for upcoming artistes.

“I see dat is a group of people who are putting out an effort to get di talent from Jamaican artistes out there, on a platform. So, it's a good vibe to be here,” he said.

He also encouraged younger artistes.

“Just keep putting in di work an' make sure to stick to your original roots. You cyah go wrong dat way,” he said.