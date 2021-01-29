Rik Jam keeps it positive

WHILE a student at St Andrew Technical High School, Rik Jam decided to join the school's choir as lead vocalist and quickly realised that music was a passion for him. At 16 he participated in the Jamaica's Best School Band competition, during which he interchanged as lead and supporting vocalist.

“The high school band competition taught me discipline and this was my favourite lesson learnt, as well as patience as my guide to take that step into the professional world,” Rik Jam told the Jamaica Observer.

Phillip McFarlane, keyboardist for the band Earthkry, was one of the judges of the high school band competition. He was impressed with Rik Jam and offered to work with him professionally.

“I decided to pursue music as a career in 2016 when Phillip approached me and made a proposal that we should do some work. I was interested, and today we are still working as a team,” Rik Jam shared.

On January 22 Ready Fi Dem, the latest single by Rik Jam, was released digitally. McFarlane produced the song for his Irie Yute Records imprint. The song speaks about Rik Jam's versatility, his mother who died while he was a teenager, and his trod on the positive side while paying homage to his humble beginnings in Fletcher's Land, downtown Kingston.

“ Ready Fi Dem was inspired by all of my songs and it also shows [how] capable I am to make it amongst the greats in the music industry,” said Rik Jam.

He added, “My whole philosophy during my childhood years has been nothing but positive vibrations, and it lead on to the loss of my mother where it stayed in my heart to do what she instilled in my from an early age.”

Born Ronaldo Ricketts, Rik Jam presently resides in the community of Stadium Gardens. His debut album is scheduled for release in May.