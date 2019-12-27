Today, the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk begins its Year In Review reflecting on persons who made the headlines in 2019.

RITA Marley belongs to an august body known as Rock Star Widows. Its select membership includes Yoko Ono, Priscilla Presley, and Judy Van Zant (widow of Lynyrd Skynrd singer/songwriter Ronnie Van Zant).

They share a determination to keep their husbands' legacies alive. Rita, who married Bob Marley in 1966, has guided his empire to multi-million-dollar proportions since his death in 1981 at age 36.

This year, it was 73-year-old Rita's time to shine. She received multiple awards from the Government and music organisations who recognised her work as an artiste, philanthropist and matriarch of one of pop music's gloried catalogues.

The biggest of her accolades came in November when she was awarded the Order of Jamaica by the Jamaican Government. Confined to a wheelchair in recent years due to a series of strokes, Mrs Marley was also honoured by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) and International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) for her contribution to Jamaican music.

The JARIA event took place in March in Kingston, and saw her being honoured alongside Judy Mowatt and Marcia Griffiths, her colleagues in the I Three, her husband's harmony group.

Veteran Tour Manager Copeland Forbes was at the Little Theatre in Kingston when they accepted that award.

“It was like magic inside the theatre. Everyone took out their cameras because they knew it was an historic moment,” he said.

Since her husband's death, Rita Marley has worked tirelessly to ensure his estate stays afloat. She was present when he earned a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammy Awards.

In October, Forbes Magazine reported that Marley maintained his place among dead celebrities with another round of hefty earnings. The publication estimated his music and merchandise, among other products bearing his image, had brought in over US$20 million over the past year.