Ritson gets assertive
At a time when music sales have dipped significantly and American reggae acts continue to outsell their Jamaican counterparts, singjay Ritson is gearing up to release his sophomore album #Assertive.
Due for release next month, the 13-track album is the follow-up to his 2018 effort, #Dignity.
“Physical copies may not be sold to the volume that we expect, but streaming is the new purchase,” Ritson explained in an interview with this column.
Producers Okeino “Kyng” Fenton and Nigerian Joshua “Benkraft” Benjamin worked on #Assertive. Ritson also co-produced some of its tracks.
“I can't find enough words to express how happy I am about this project. It was a team effort. I have to big up the producers for their contribution. It's highly appreciated,” said the Montego Bay-based artiste.
#Assertive features a mix of dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeats. Songs include R oll Out, Antidote, Soul Searching, and You Bad.
Of experimenting with Afrobeats Ritson said, “I see this as music and not as a specific genre. And besides, Afrobeats is on the map just like pop and others.”
Born Ritson Fairclough, he grew up in the Green Pond area of St James. Now 28 years-old, he started his career five years ago with the song, Bad Tu De Bone.
— Kevin Jackson
