Robbie's riffs

Friday, July 31, 2020

Robbie Shakespeare has played on countless hit songs — some he can't remember. Last week he gave us some of the favourite bass lines from his archives.

Concrete Jungle — The Wailers

Blackheart Man — Bunny Wailer

Soon Forward — Gregory Isaacs

Botanical Roots — Black Uhuru

Pull Up To The Bumper — G race Jones

Love And Devotion — Jimmy Riley

Hold on to What You've Got — Dennis Brown

Walk And Don't Look Back — Mick Jagger and Peter Tosh

Buckingham Palace — Peter Tosh

Don't Fall Apart on me Tonight — Bob Dylan

