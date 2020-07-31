Robbie's riffs

Robbie Shakespeare has played on countless hit songs — some he can't remember. Last week he gave us some of the favourite bass lines from his archives. Concrete Jungle — The Wailers Blackheart Man — Bunny Wailer Soon Forward — Gregory Isaacs Botanical Roots — Black Uhuru Pull Up To The Bumper — G race Jones Love And Devotion — Jimmy Riley Hold on to What You've Got — Dennis Brown Walk And Don't Look Back — Mick Jagger and Peter Tosh Buckingham Palace — Peter Tosh Don't Fall Apart on me Tonight — Bob Dylan

