Robert Minott takes aim with I Want You

Since kicking off his recording career over 30 years ago, Robert Minott has cut a number of hardcore reggae songs and a spattering of collaborations with acts from Bunny Rugs to Elephant Man. His latest song, I Want You, may be his strongest effort to date.

Minott co-produced the song with Sly and Robbie. Recorded early last year, the funk/dancehall track features Beenie Man, and a strong cast of musicians — Danny Browne on guitar, and keyboardists Steven “Lenky” Marsden and Kirk Bennett.

I Want You is scheduled for release this month, but Minott told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that it has been serviced to Jamaican radio stations as well as in London and South Africa.

Having lived in the United States for 35 years, the singer's listening tastes are diverse. He wanted an eclectic feel for I Want You and approached Sly and Robbie whose long list of crossover credits include songs by Gwen Guthrie, KRS-One, and No Doubt.

Minott said show promoter Marvin “Horseman” Pitterson brought in Beenie Man, who had a massive hit in 1997 with the Sly and Robbie-produced Foundation.

“My music comprises many elements of all music because of the environment I grew in. It's not my first pop song. I had a Top 10 Billboard R&B/reggae/dancehall song titled Playa Playa which stayed on the chart for over eight weeks 10 years ago,” he said.

A nephew of legendary dancehall singer Sugar Minott, Robert Minott was raised in Mona Heights, St Andrew, and migrated to the United States as a teenager.

He retained a fondness for influential reggae artistes like Dennis Brown (“my favourite singer”), Bob Marley and Burning Spear, but also developed deep respect for rhythm and blues heavyweights including Marvin Gaye, Lionel Richie, Minnie Ripperton, The Manhattans and The Whispers.

In addition to Playa Playa, his songs include Irie, done with Rugs, and Roll It, a collaboration with Elephant Man.

Minott claims he has got positive feedback for I Want You, especially in South Africa. But he is not stargazing at major charts just yet.

“I'm elated and I always aim high in everything I do. All I can do is do good music for the world,” he said.