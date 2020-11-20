Rock Supreme to seal it

Deejay/actor Rock Supreme is gearing up for the November 27 release of his EP titled Signed Sealed & Delivered. Produced by Don Shine Music Group, the five-track set is to be distributed by Zojak World Wide.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Rock Supreme explained what people should expect from the project.

“Persons can expect to hear a nice vibe mixed with some of my experiences and knowledge. A lot of originality,” he said.

Tracks on the set are Top Flight, Cruise Control, Revelation, Through the Valley and Mek Money Time.

Among the producers who worked on the project are Windsor Nethersole and Bankazz Music.

Rock Supreme is known for songs including Rebirth of the Classics, which was featured on the Throwback Giggy rhythm, and Revelation. In 2008, he collaborated on Canadian singer Jarvis Church's album for EMI Music Canada, The Long Way Home. He was featured on Wine it and Just Like That.

“The journey has been crazy, lots of long hours at the studios, lots of ups and downs over the years. And while technology continues to evolve, I try to do the same. The journey is not a sprint it's a marathon,” said Rock Supreme.

Born Gregory Nelson, he is originally from Westchester in St Catherine. He now resides in Philadelphia.

“My love for music started from an early age, performing at school concerts. Later on, I wrote songs for the group Voicemail and Mad Cobra,” he said.

As an actor, Rock Supreme has appeared in the Jamaican feature film Kingston Paradise, opposite Christopher “Johnny” Daley. He has also appeared in music videos and done voice over work for brands, including Guinness.