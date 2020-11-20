Rock Supreme to seal it
Catch Di Riddim
Deejay/actor Rock Supreme is gearing up for the November 27 release of his EP titled Signed Sealed & Delivered. Produced by Don Shine Music Group, the five-track set is to be distributed by Zojak World Wide.
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Rock Supreme explained what people should expect from the project.
“Persons can expect to hear a nice vibe mixed with some of my experiences and knowledge. A lot of originality,” he said.
Tracks on the set are Top Flight, Cruise Control, Revelation, Through the Valley and Mek Money Time.
Among the producers who worked on the project are Windsor Nethersole and Bankazz Music.
Rock Supreme is known for songs including Rebirth of the Classics, which was featured on the Throwback Giggy rhythm, and Revelation. In 2008, he collaborated on Canadian singer Jarvis Church's album for EMI Music Canada, The Long Way Home. He was featured on Wine it and Just Like That.
“The journey has been crazy, lots of long hours at the studios, lots of ups and downs over the years. And while technology continues to evolve, I try to do the same. The journey is not a sprint it's a marathon,” said Rock Supreme.
Born Gregory Nelson, he is originally from Westchester in St Catherine. He now resides in Philadelphia.
“My love for music started from an early age, performing at school concerts. Later on, I wrote songs for the group Voicemail and Mad Cobra,” he said.
As an actor, Rock Supreme has appeared in the Jamaican feature film Kingston Paradise, opposite Christopher “Johnny” Daley. He has also appeared in music videos and done voice over work for brands, including Guinness.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy