Rockaz to drop Heavyweight set

Heavyweight Rockaz, the first album from drum-and-bass duo Notis Heavyweight Rockaz, is scheduled for release in August. Drummer Unga Barunga told Jamaica Observer's Splash that a distributor is yet to be determined.

Three songs from Heavyweight Rockaz have been released — No Bad Dayz, We Are The Builders and the latest, Sweet Sensation, which came out in March.

Sweet Sensation was released during a busy period for Unga Barunga and Welch, his long-time musical partner. In January, they performed at Rebel Salute, followed by the Essence Music Festival and Skyline Levels Live, in February.

A video for the song, co-directed by Nicki Kane and Jason Panton, has been released as part of its promotion.

“The video describes the authentic love between lovers 'fulljoying' each other company in the most natural way,” Unga Barunga explained.

Initially, Notis Heavyweight Rockaz planned to release their debut album two years ago. During that period, they worked with musicians including guitarist Lamont “Monty” Savory, organist Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown, keyboardist Kevon Webster, saxophonist Dean Fraser and trombonist Dwight Richards, to fine-tune the project.

According to Unga Barunga, the delay has been fruitful as “most of the time we record to the inspiration of the song and the direction it is leading us”.

Notis Heavyweight Rockaz was formed at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts where Unga Barunga (real name Wayne Thompson) and Welch (Jason Welch), along with Savory, Brown and Webster, were students.

Though they have worked as session and touring musicians, they have also established themselves as producers. Their Notice Productions scored two massive hit songs with Holiday by Ding Dong (with Chevaughn) and Iba Mahr's Diamond Socks.

Heavyweight Rockaz contains a remix of No Bad Dayz featuring Ding Dong.