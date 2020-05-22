Rohan Da Great strikes with 6 Love

While it has a promising club and festival scene, not many hardcore fans associate North Carolina with reggae or dancehall music. In almost 20 years living there, deejay/rapper Rohan Da Great has seen a turnaround.

His first EP, 6 Love, represents some of that spurt. The six-song project, which hears his dancehall and hip hop influences, is number six on this week's Current Albums Chart published by Billboard Magazine.

The EP débuted at number five on that table last week.

“It felt wonderful! It has always been a goal of mine to make it on the charts, but it felt great to début at number five on my first official reggae/dancehall release. We worked so hard on the project and knew the people would love it. This is a great indication that the fans are gravitating to it,” Rohan Da Great told the Jamaica Observer.

Released in April by his company, Leaders of The Artistic Revolution, 6 Love contains the songs Crazy and One More which were released last year and 2017, respectively.

The EP's title is inspired by his Jamaican family's passion for dominoes. The Brooklyn, New York-born Rohan Da Great's (real name Rohan Hylton) parents are Jamaican, and he watched regularly as a boy, his father, deejay Curry Don, playing the game with friends.

“Growing up in a Jamaican household was great. I always felt a sense of pride being connected to such a rich and meaningful culture that is adored by the world. I was exposed to great music, food, culture, and a set of morals that would guide me through life. I wouldn't be Rohan Da Great without it,” he said.

While counting his father, Mr Vegas, Wayne Wonder, Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, and Half Pint among his early influences, Rohan Da Great also admires contemporary acts such as Kranium, Chronixx, and Dexta Daps.

The thriving Brooklyn hip hop scene also had a strong bearing on his decision to become an artiste. Some of his early songs, including Hit, project those influences.

Since 2002, Rohan Da Great has set down roots in Johnston County, North Carolina, a southern state known for its rabid love of country music. It may not be Brooklyn, but cities like Durham and Greensboro have happening reggae clubs and events.

“The reggae scene here is great. Most of the major [reggae] artistes pass through and every year there is a huge carnival with 7,000 people in attendance,” he said.