Rollie Fresh urges Jamaicans to detox

DETOX is the latest single by dancehall deejay Rollie Fresh. He feels it is relatable in light of the sharp rise in novel coronavirus cases locally.

“The intention is to inspire my people to see that it is only by detoxing your mind from all confusion and taking your health in your own hands we can ever truly be free from this corona virus. We are our own best doctor,” said Fresh.

“I want listeners to feel the wonderful energy of life's harmony flowing through this song and to know the best system is a sounds system. Don't get confused by all the lies we are being fed. Your health is your wealth,” Fresh added.

Released on Wednesday, Detox is on the deejay's Above The Average Record label.

As of yesterday morning, Jamaica recorded close to 30 deaths with near 3,000 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Government had imposed a 7:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew on the Corporate Area, St Thomas and Clarendon to help stem the spread of the virus. It was, however, discontinued to facilitate yesterday's general election.

Rollie Fresh, given name Dwayne Newby, hails from Spanish Town, St Catherine. He is known for other songs like A Nuh Every Gal Yuh Fi Pree, Leader Nah Nuh Love, A Dis Dem a Fight Fah and Good Life featuring Chronixx.