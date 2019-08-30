Rondell keeps it positive

Gospel artiste Rondell Positive has earmarked February for the release of The Mirror, his third album. It is the follow-up to his 2016 effort, Dominion.

“For me, music is so powerful and it dictates where people go. I am working on the album, which I plan to release on my birthday in Reggae Month next year. With this new project, I am looking forward to touching the lives of Jamaicans,” he explained.

Known for songs such as Stressless Dance, Keeping Me Alive and Sticks Nor Stones, Rondell (given name Rondell Allen) Positive started in secular music as a sound system selector known as DJ Slaughter.

The Long Bay, Portland native became a born again Christian in 2001. Since then, he has commanded respect within gospel music circles for his hard-hitting songs, many of which are on his albums.

The Mirror has songs by various producers including Barbwire Productions.

“I have some songs on the album that are set for the world. I hope the message will reach everyone in the world,” said Rondell Positive.

— Kevin Jackson