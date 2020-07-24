Royal Blu glows on WYD
WYD is the latest single from singer Royal Blu. Released last month via California-based Delicious Vinyl Island, it is produced by Knetwork Entertainment.
“Sometimes you're in a relationship and it ends up becoming something more. The track acknowledges how easy those interactions can blossom into being official without the added pressure,” Royal Blu told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
“I bring a modern worldwide and familiar sound which is a mixture of different genres,” he continued.
Royal Blu (given name Sean-Michael Francis) was born in Kingston and raised in Spanish Town. He is a former student of the Meadowbrook High School.
“Music for me began in high school. I used to write songs during rioting at school. We would jokingly riot whenever there were issues that we didn't like; for example, when they raised the price of food at the canteen,” said Royal Blu.
He continued, “Markus Myrie, who is a producer and who is also Buju Banton's son, was a member of our school group Fraseca, which is a play on the popular production team Daseca.”
Royal Blu had aspirations of becoming an architect. However, he switched gears to music after realising he wasn't doing well in technical drawing.
In 2017, Royal Blu released the EP, titled Sing with God. Foresta Music produced the five-track set. His better known songs include Style and Pattern and Hype.
He is currently working with producer JLL (credited for work with Chronixx, Sevana, Jaz Elise and more) to compose his sophomore album, slated for release this year.
