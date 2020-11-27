Ruffa One STICKS TO ROOTS

While growing up in Manchester, Ruffa One was inspired by the sounds of Bob Marley, Josey Wales, Brigadier Jerry and Jacob Miller. He knew that music was what he wanted to pursue, and aligned himself with some sound systems.

“I used to work out with the Jah Love and Killamanjaro sound systems. That was the training ground that most artistes would take in building their craft,” Ruffa One told the Jamaica Observer.

“The journey has been really nice. I deliver music from the heart and I try to keep it real... I am always sticking to my roots, talking about tilling the soil, how we can turn our hands and mek fashion. I preach and practise love and unity for all. That's what I bring,” he continued.

Ruffa One is currently promoting Vegetable Me a Vote. It was produced on the singer's Ruffa One Way Music imprint.

Born Clive Smith Donovan, he explained how he came by the name Ruffa One.

“I man was called Mousy because of the shape of my head but Tony Rebel encouraged me to change it. We were joking one day and he said, “Mousy, it won't be a pretty sight with having the name Mousy, when there is already Super Cat and Tiger. So that's how we came up with Ruffa One.”

While he continues to focus on roots-reggae music, he hopes to take his music to a global audience.

“I hope to be able to travel around the Caribbean, the United States and Africa chanting, spreading the message of self-reliance and love,” said Ruffa One.

Currently residing in the United States, Ruffa One's other releases include She Don't Care and Ankle Chevrolet.