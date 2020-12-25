Rygin King escapes death
Rygin King barely escaped with his life after being shot and critically injured by unknown assailants upon leaving a funeral in Westmoreland.
The 26-year-old deejay was one of three people shot in the June 28 incident. He sustained injuries to the chest and leg, and was rushed into emergency surgery at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital. A female, Sashalee Blackwood of Irwin Meadows in St James, however, succumbed to her injuries.
“He had to do a surgery on his lungs... Rygin is a determined, God-bless youth, and he is getting stronger every day,” a member of his management team told the Jamaica Observer.
The deejay was air-lifted a few days later to Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny.
Since then, he has been transferred to various medical facilities on his road to recovery.
“Mi not fully 100 per cent, but mi jus' ah give thanks for all di prayers an' well-wishes from the fans. God nah give a man more than him can bear... So right now, mi jus' a heal an' take it day by day,” he told the Jamaica Observer close to two months after the incident.
Rygin King (given name Matthew Smith) came to prominence in 2018 when he was the closing act for Reggae Sumfest. He is known for songs including Tuff, How Me Grow, Ruption and Things Go Change.
