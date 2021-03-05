S Gee's in the mix

UP-AND-COMING singjay S Gee has been attracting a lot of craze on social media since he posted a remix of one of Jah Vinci's recent tracks.

“I decided to remix the song Virgin because that's in my emo as an artiste. When it comes to my versatility and the way I sing my songs, Virgin fits in that category — my style of singing. When I heard it, it triggered something that I really like, that's why it was so easy for me to make a cover and make it like it was my song,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

S Gee (given name Shane Green) said the lyrics to his remix came easily.

“It wasn't hard to craft the lyrics, because I always felt like I was a talented songwriter — not to brag. What can I say, I am a good writer. I spend most of my free time perfecting my writing skills, it just more came down to word choices and the meaning behind it,” he said.

Jah Vinci released the original project on Christmas Eve as part of his I Am The World Singer EP. The seven-track EP was produced by Notnice. It has amassed four million views on YouTube.

While crediting Jah Vinci, S Gee is pleased with the attention he has been getting.

“The reception has been very rewarding that people was actually acknowledging my talent. As an artist we all work to get that recognition that we deserve and also makes me feel like I am doing something right and not wasting my time,” said the Coppin State University alumnus.

Jah Vinci also acknowledged the artiste's remix by reposting it on his Instagram page.

“This is not my first time doing a cover but, however, this was my first time doing a cover that connects to my style of music. I did a variety of covers and got a lot of feedback, just as much as the Virgin remix, but I am really grateful so for Jah Vinci to post my cover out of many. I was greatly appreciative,” he continued.

The singjay is also known for tracks like Hide It and Thief A Wine.

He added that music has always been his second nature.

“I realised I had a passion for music when it started to become more fun and natural singing about real life situations, connecting with people from different backgrounds,” said S Gee.