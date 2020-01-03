Safira Mono defends Tunback Blow
Safira Mono is getting a lot of flak for the release of her recent single Tunback Blow, produced by James Lord.
The single tackles the taboo topic of obeah, a system of spiritual and healing practices developed among enslaved West Africans in the West Indies.
“Obeah is real if we believe it to be so. Our minds are more powerful than we may have been lead to believe. Therefore, if a person possess an evil intent, the mind is powerful enough to manifest that evil into reality. I wrote and recorded Tunback Blow based on life experiences. If we put out negative energy, we should also expect a negative return,” she said.
The song was released recently and ignited a fierce online debate.
Obeah has been outlawed in Jamaica since 1760 after Tacky's Rebellion, and variants of it are practised in The Bahamas and in several Caribbean nations.
“It is evident that Jamaica is not ready for talks about what to do with obeah; we have a complicated relationship with our African ancestry and heritage. But the Government needs to understand that criminalising people's belief systems is unconstitutional and could be challenged in court,” Safira Mono said.
Two years ago, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck advocated for a new law to protect vulnerable people from being fleeced by those who exploit their beliefs, and suggested that there were moves afoot to repeal the 1898 Obeah Act. Chuck's remarks in Parliament ignited a firestorm of abuse on social media, and he clarified his comments, denying that the Government wanted to make the practice of obeah legal.
