Samory I Iooks to the US

After a third straight year touring Europe, roots singer Samory I hopes to breach virgin territory by performing for the first time in the United States, this year.

“Management working on a few things right now, maybe for October. The US is a big market an' we'd a like spread di message even more,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Should the US trek materialise, Samory I plans to introduce new songs he has recorded within the last year. They include My Son and The One produced by Phillip “Winta” James and the self-produced Hold my Ground and Children of Zion.

His latest European tour comprised 12 shows in 11 countries including Italy and Poland where he performed for the first time.

The Ostroda Reggae Festival in Poland and Summer Jam in Cologne, Germany, were the major festivals in which Samory I appeared. Songs from Black Gold, his 2017 debut album, again dominated his live show.

Though most of the countries he performed — including The Netherlands, France, and Hungary — were covered in previous visits, Samory I said he still managed to break new ground.

“We went to Eindhoven (in The Netherlands) an' there were people there who neva hear reggae. For me, dat was a big accomplishment,” he said.

Black Gold was produced by Rory Gilligan. It contains the song Rasta Nuh Gangsta, which has become Samory I's signature, and a cover of Syl Johnson's provocative Is it Because I'm Black.

In recent months, Samory I has worked with James, a former keyboardist with Junior Gong's band. James has had success as a producer with songs like Who Knows by Protoje and Chronixx, and Modern Day Judas by Jesse Royal.