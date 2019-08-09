Samory I Iooks to the US
After a third straight year touring Europe, roots singer Samory I hopes to breach virgin territory by performing for the first time in the United States, this year.
“Management working on a few things right now, maybe for October. The US is a big market an' we'd a like spread di message even more,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Should the US trek materialise, Samory I plans to introduce new songs he has recorded within the last year. They include My Son and The One produced by Phillip “Winta” James and the self-produced Hold my Ground and Children of Zion.
His latest European tour comprised 12 shows in 11 countries including Italy and Poland where he performed for the first time.
The Ostroda Reggae Festival in Poland and Summer Jam in Cologne, Germany, were the major festivals in which Samory I appeared. Songs from Black Gold, his 2017 debut album, again dominated his live show.
Though most of the countries he performed — including The Netherlands, France, and Hungary — were covered in previous visits, Samory I said he still managed to break new ground.
“We went to Eindhoven (in The Netherlands) an' there were people there who neva hear reggae. For me, dat was a big accomplishment,” he said.
Black Gold was produced by Rory Gilligan. It contains the song Rasta Nuh Gangsta, which has become Samory I's signature, and a cover of Syl Johnson's provocative Is it Because I'm Black.
In recent months, Samory I has worked with James, a former keyboardist with Junior Gong's band. James has had success as a producer with songs like Who Knows by Protoje and Chronixx, and Modern Day Judas by Jesse Royal.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy