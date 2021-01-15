Sauce Perreler goes Dancing

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a damper on entertainment events, recording artiste Sauce Perreler believes he has the formula to inspire with his upcoming single, Dancing.

Expected to be released shortly, it will be produced by Billboard-charting and platinum-selling producer Jon FX.

“With everything that is going on today I believe people would benefit from just dancing and having a good time. So I wrote this song for people to not focus so much on their current challenges, but to free their mind and just dance,” Sauce Perreler told the Jamaica Observer.

Sauce Perreler describes his style of music as new-age dancehall.

“I get inspiration from every genre of music in the world to create my own styles. Most put dancehall music in a box and often people in dancehall mainly make music about girls, guns and money. But my type of music shows lots of variation that will inspire others to follow suit in a new type of dancehall music that will inspire people all over the world. Not only reggae (as we know it) can inspire, but dancehall reggae can also inspire,” he shared.

Sauce (given name Gladstone Nelson) got into music from his early teens by performing on a sound system Mega Bosch, operated by his older brother. Originally from the community of Cowley District in St Ann, he presently resides in Maryland, USA.

“My father introduced me to the music of Burning Spear and Bob Marley. I also used to participate in DJ competitions with my two older brothers,” he recalled.

It wasn't until early 2015 that Sauce Perreler and his cousin, Christopher King, owner of Money Ina Kyle Records, began recording music and producing demos. Later on, he was featured on The Money Mint rhythm by AKDT Records.

Sauce Perreler's previous releases include Love Pandemic, Hate Love, Ghetto Youth and Meteorologist.

Musically, he hopes to inspire music lovers around the world.