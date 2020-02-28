Sean Paul drops calling card

Earlier this month, Island Records released Sean Paul's first song for 2020. Titled Calling On Me, the Banx and Ranx-produced single features Swedish singer Tove Lo.

Calling On Me is co-written by Grammy-winning songwriter Nija Charles, who has composed hit songs for Cardi B, Beyoncé, Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

“Island Records set up a songwriting camp and we wrote the song at Don Corleon's studio in Jamaica. At the time, I was thinking about my family and unity, strength in unity. My dad passed away a year before and I was also thinking about my mother, brother, my wife and my son and all those who mean something to me. It was easy to write,” Sean Paul said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He added that Tove Lo — best known for the double-platinum song Talking Body — got involved because she has “the shining voice”.

With February celebrated in Jamaica as Reggae Month, the Grammy winner commends the Government for supporting the music, which he believes is “a good step in the right direction, to throw its support behind our culture a little more. I like it. The awareness that it brings in that one month is a good thing.”

Sean Paul pointed to the influence Super Cat, Shabba Ranks, Papa San, Garnet Silk, Bob Marley, Sanchez, Peter Tosh, Aswad and Burning Spear had on his career. They inspire him to follow suit.

“My contribution to the music speaks for itself. I try to lead by example and I should hope that people don't misinterpret my example. A lot of it is hard work. My contribution, I hope, is a statue of excellence and hard work,” he said.

With more than 20 years in the business, Sean Paul's lofty achievements include two multi-platinum albums ( Dutty Rock, The Trinity) and several hit songs ( Gimmie The Light, Like Glue, Give it up to Me). In recent years, he has collaborated with new-wave acts on hit songs in Europe and the United States.

He spoke about the current Jamaican acts who impress him.

“The artistes I listen to include Shenseea, Teejay, Ding Dong, Jahvillani, Daddy 1, Squash, Chronic Law, Naomi Cowan and Lila Ike. I like the artistes who are doing reggae, one drop and dancehall,” said Sean Paul.

His latest rhythm project is the No Caption, released by Dutty Rock Productions. Released on January 31, it features songs by Kemar Highcon, Farenizzi, Busy Signal, Future Fambo, Sotto Bless, Ras Ajai, Beenie Man, Chi Ching Ching, Zagga and Stylo G.