Shaneil Muir is a Top Gyal

When she entered Magnum Queen of The Dancehall in 2016, Shaneil Muir had one thing on her mind — to improve her live performance and songwriting.

“I learnt how to be more confident in my performance and most importantly I learnt the benefits of rehearsals and preparation. I think it also enhanced my writing skills and sharpened my perspective on being an artiste,” she explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

UK-based 365 Records releases her latest single, Top Gyal, today. Produced by Collegeboiz Productions, the song is on the El Mejor rhythm which also has singles by Ishawna, Munga Honorable, and Popcaan.

Muir explained the inspiration behind Top Gyal.

“The song came about by the drive to implore females that they don't have to be a stereotype. They should be comfortable in their own skin and not to settle for less than what they deserve. It is also to encourage them to start reaching for the top no matter where they are from and what you have,” she said.

Orginally from Flanker in St James, Muir recorded her first single, Proud Side Chick, for Good Good Productions shortly after making the top five in Magnum Queen of The Dancehall.

She has since worked with producers including Show Di Vybz Productions, Richie Flores, Young Star, Papidon Muziq and Gravity Kings.

“My aim is to develop an analytical, creative, intuitive understanding of music as a cultural language. I want to use this knowledge to create masterpieces that are relatable to anyone. I just want to be great at what I do,” she said.

— Kevin Jackson